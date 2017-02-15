As we count down the days until the AP decision – Vikings fans have to start considering what this team does to replace him. With a weak free agent class, the Vikings might have to look at drafting Adrian’s replacement in the draft. So… what are their options? (Credit for descriptions – Walter Football)

D’Onta Freeman – Texas – Foreman had a tremendous 2016 season and was one of the most productive runners in the nation. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry for 2,028 yards with 15 touchdowns. Foreman isn’t much of a receiver, making just seven catches for 75 yards in 2016, but he is a load as a runner who can run over the opposition. Foreman will be an early round-pick after declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft. As a sophomore, he averaged 7.2 yards per carry for 681 yards and five touchdowns.

Alvin Kamara – TN – Kamara is a lot like Jamaal Charles as a runner in that both are fast slashers who are built well with some power. Additionally, Kamara is a phenomenal receiver with great hands and route-running to also be used as a slot receiver. He also is a dynamic returner on punts and kickoffs.

Samaje Perine – Oklahoma – Perine averaged 5.4 yards per carry in 2016 for 1,060 yards with 12 touchdowns. He had 10 receptions for 106 yards, too. Perine is a physical, tough runner who was banged up in his final season and also split the workload with Joe Mixon.

Curtis Samuel – Ohio State – Sources have compared Samuel to Percy Harvin in terms of being a fast, explosive play-maker who is a hybrid wide receiver/running back. In 2016, Samuel had 74 receptions for 865 yards with seven touchdowns. On the ground, he averaged 7.9 yards per carry for 771 yards and eight scores.

Brian Hill – Wyoming – Hill is a thick runner who produced a lot of yards and points for Wyoming. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry in 2016 for 1,860 yards with 22 touchdowns alongside eight catches for 67 yards. As a sophomore, Hill produced with an average of 5.8 yards per carry for 1,631 yards with six touchdowns. He had his best receiving season that year with 20 receptions for 132 yards. Hill projects as first- and second-down back in the NFL.