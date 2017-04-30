The NFL has released the preseason dates for the 2017 schedule. The Minnesota Vikings will spend the first two weeks on the road but will come back to U.S. Bank Stadium to finish off the season. While specific dates and times are still being finalized, this is what the Vikings preseason schedule will look like:

Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 10-13): at Buffalo Bills

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 18-20): at Seattle Seahawks

Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 27): vs. San Francisco 49ers

Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 31): vs. Miami Dolphins