Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will not play in Week 17, making it possible—if not likely—that Peterson has played his last down with the only NFL team he’s ever known.

As was the case last week, Peterson was ruled out for Minnesota’s season finale against the Chicago Bears with knee and groin injuries. The 2012 NFL MVP recovered from a torn meniscus to play in Week 15, but his return to the field was short lived.

Peterson, who turns 32 next March, played in just three games in 2016—rushing 37 times for just 72 yards and zero touchdowns. He is due $18 million in base salary and various roster and workout bonuses next season.

The Vikings could save all $18 million on the 2017 salary cap by releasing Peterson before his roster bonus kicks in next March. He has just one year left on the three-year, $42.0 million deal signed ahead of the 2015 season.

A first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2007, Peterson has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in seven NFL seasons, including a 2,097-yard year during his MVP season of 2012. He has 11,747 rushing yards and 102 career total touchdowns.

The Vikings, who are 7-8 after starting 5-0, host the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.