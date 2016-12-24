The Minnesota Vikings (7-7) will be traveling to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers (8-6). The Vikings have a steep hill to climb as they face the Packers at home. Minnesota is coming off an embarrassing home loss to the Indianapolis Colts while the Packers are coming off a division win against the Chicago Bears.

This is a big game for both teams in regards to the playoffs race. A loss today could very well mean that the Vikings season is done. To keep their season moving forward Minnesota must get out the rut they’ve been in and start playing the way they were before the bye week. Starting with the defense.

The defense this season has been a shining star in a sea of dark. They are ranked third in the NFL only allowing 311.9 yards per game and ranked sixth in points allowed per game with 18.5. But last week against the Colts was bad. They allowed 411 yards and 34 points at home, this cannot be allowed against the Packers who have found their rhythm. The Vikings defense needs to go back to the week two defense when they faced Green Bay at home to 14 points. Minnesota’s defense needs to come out swinging early to get the jump on the Packers. If not, it will be another awful defeat like last week.

And speaking of the defense, they will have their hands full again with converted RB Ty Montgomery. He ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries last week against the Bears. If the same defense shows up from last week that could mean trouble for the Vikings. They gave up 161 rushing yards to the Colts last week and 101 of those yards on 26 carries were to Frank Gore. The Colts ability to run the ball demolished the Vikings pass rush, this can’t happen while playing against Rodgers at Lambeau Field.

On the offensive side of the ball things have not always been so solid. But the Vikings have managed to come away with decent wins. And if they want to sweep the Packers they will need to repeat game two. This was our first look at quarterback Sam Bradford since this was his first game with Minnesota and he was impressive, especially since he didn’t have much prep time. Bradford and receiver Stefon Diggs were on fire that night. Diggs was targeted nine times for 182 yards and had one touchdown. Bradford targeted Diggs nine of 11 times and completed 22 of his 31 passes for 286 yards to Diggs. And it was the Bradford to Diggs connection late in the third that gave the Vikings a 10-point lead.

This is the offense that needs to show up tonight. They were not perfect that night, nor will they Saturday. But to win Bradford needs to find that magic again. Finding his confidence may be hard with a less than perfect offensive line, but if it can be done once, it can be done again.

There is a lot riding on this game for both teams. But for the Vikings a loss is can be the difference of packing up for the season or riding forward to the playoffs. Minnesota got a helping hand last week with many team losses but they need to win this game to stay in the playoff race. While the playoffs are farfetched this season it isn’t totally impossible for it to not happen. They just need to get to ready to climb that ever-steep mountain.

Watching the game? Here’s what you need to know:

TIME: 12:00 PM(CST) CHANNEL: FOX (Local 9) RADIO: 100.3 KFAN FM/ 1130 KTLK AM

By: Sarita Kelly