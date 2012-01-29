UFC on Fox: Evans vs Davis Fighter Salaries



(my pockets stay fat)

Saturday was the perfect night for Rashad Evans. He beat previous undefeated Phil Davis and came out of it unscathed, meaning he will get an immediate shot at Jon Jones’s light heavyweight title (to find out who might be next for the rest of last night’s main card participants, click here). He also left with the fattest pockets, taking home $410,000 in salary for the event. His big payday also propels him into the top 10 of our UFC Career Earnings list, where he joins a fellow combatant from last night, Michael Bisping.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Illinois Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event (but please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event). These numbers obviously also don’t include any PPV revenue, undisclosed bonuses and/or sponsorship money any of these fighters may have made.

Rashad Evans: $475,000 ($275,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus)

Michael Bisping: $275,000

Lavar Johnson: $117,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

Chael Sonnen: $76,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus)

Evan Dunham: $91,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

Charles Oliveira: $89,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $65,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

Nik Lentz: $82,000 ($17,000 to show, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

Demian Maia: $48,000

Chris Weidman: $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

Cub Swanson: $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

Phil Davis: $30,000

Mike Russow: $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)

Shane Roller: $23,000

Michael Johnson: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Chris Camozzi: $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

John-Olav Eneimo: $15,000

Joey Beltran: $15,000

George Roop: $8,000

Eric Wisely: $6,000

Dustin Jacoby: $6,000