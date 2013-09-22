UFC 165 Fighter Salaries, Attendance & Gate

(Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)
You can’t say that Jon Jones didn’t earn his paycheck at UFC 165 – just look at that face! Not surprisingly, Bones was the top earner last night in Toronto.
Before we go any further, we should note that international events generally don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event (but please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event).
Attendance: 15,504
Gate: $1,900,000
Jon Jones: $450,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)
Alexander Gustafsson:$100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)
Renan Barao: $72,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)
Mitch Gagnon: $66,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)
Brendan Schaub: $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)
John Makdessi: $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)
Khabib Nurmagomedov: $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)
Francis Carmont: $38,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)
Alex Caceres: $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)
Pat Healy: $25,000
Stephen Thompson: $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)
Costa Philippou: $23,000
Myles Jury: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)
Eddie Wineland: $19,000
Ivan Menjivar: $17,000
Wilson Reis: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)
Matt Mitrione: $12,000
Michel Prazeres: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)
Nandor Guelmino: $12,000
Daniel Omielanczuk: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)
Dustin Kimura: $10,000
Mike Ricci: $8,000
Roland Delorme: $8,000
Chris Clements: $8,000
Renee Forte: $6,000
Jesse Ronsen: $6,000