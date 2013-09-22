UFC 165 Fighter Salaries, Attendance & Gate



(Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

You can’t say that Jon Jones didn’t earn his paycheck at UFC 165 – just look at that face! Not surprisingly, Bones was the top earner last night in Toronto.

Before we go any further, we should note that international events generally don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event (but please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event).

Attendance: 15,504

Gate: $1,900,000

Jon Jones: $450,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

Alexander Gustafsson:$100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

Renan Barao: $72,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

Mitch Gagnon: $66,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

Brendan Schaub: $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

John Makdessi: $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)

Francis Carmont: $38,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus)

Alex Caceres: $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)

Pat Healy: $25,000

Stephen Thompson: $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

Costa Philippou: $23,000

Myles Jury: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Eddie Wineland: $19,000

Ivan Menjivar: $17,000

Wilson Reis: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

Matt Mitrione: $12,000

Michel Prazeres: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

Nandor Guelmino: $12,000

Daniel Omielanczuk: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

Dustin Kimura: $10,000

Mike Ricci: $8,000

Roland Delorme: $8,000

Chris Clements: $8,000

Renee Forte: $6,000

Jesse Ronsen: $6,000