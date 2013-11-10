UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson Fighter Salaries, Attendance & Gate

The rebirth of The Phenom continues unabated, as Vitor Belfort scored another KO victory last night at UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson, and also walked away with the biggest payday.

Before we go any further, we should note that international events generally don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event (but please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event).

Attendance: 10,565

Gate: N/A

Vitor Belfort: $325,000 ($275,000 to show, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

Dan Henderson: $250,000

Rafael ‘Feijao’ Cavalcante: $66,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus)

Omari Akhmedov: $66,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

Adriano Martins: $62,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

Jeremy Stephens: $58,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus)

Thiago Perpetuo: $56,000 ($6,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

Thiago Tavares: $54,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus)

Igor Pokrajac: $19,000

Paulo Thiago: $18,000

Cezar Ferreira: $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

Sam Sicilia: $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

Brandon Thatch: $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

Ryan LaFlare: $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

Rony Jason: $15,000

Dustin Ortiz: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

Justin Salas: $12,000

Daron Cruickshank: $10,000

Daniel Sarafian: $10,000

Godofredo ‘Pepey’ Castro: $10,000

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $8,000

Jose Maria Tome: $6,000