UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux Fighter Salaries, Reebok $$, Attendance & Gatei

Glover Teixeira got off the schneid last night in Nashville at UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux, and in the process walked away the highest earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Tennessee Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 7,539

Gate: $454,551

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux Fighter Salaries & Reebok Sponsorship Payments

Glover Teixeira: $155,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ovince Saint Preux: $111,000 ($51,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Amanda Nunes: $97,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marlon Vera: $68,500 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Derek Brunson: $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Beneil Dariush: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dustin Ortiz: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Michael Johnson: $40,000 ($30,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jared Rosholt: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Uriah Hall: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Chris Camozzi: $30,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sara McMann: $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Frankie Saenz: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ray Borg: $24,100 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, fined $2,400 for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jonathan Wilson: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Scott Holtzman: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Tom Watson: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sam Alvey: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Geane Herrera: $14,900 ($10,000 to show, $2,400 from Borg for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Timothy Johnson: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Willie Gates: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sirwan Kakai: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Chris Dempsey: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Oluwale Bamgbose: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Roman Salazar: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Anthony Christodoulou: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)