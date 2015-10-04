UFC 192 Fighter Salaries, Reebok $$, Attendance & Gate

It was a battle, but Daniel Cormier retained his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship last night in Houston, and in the process became the event’s top earner.

Additionally, Rashad Evans has now moved into 6th place on our UFC Career Earners list:

Before we go any further, we should note that the Texas Athletic Comission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights (and from future fights – we go back and update these numbers as more info becomes available). So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event (but please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event).

Attendance: 14,626

Gate: $1,859,000

UFC 192 Fighter Salaries

Daniel Cormier: $280,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rashad Evans: $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ryan Bader: $129,000 ($57,000 to show, $57,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joseph Benavidez: $127,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alexander Gustafsson: $124,000 ($44,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Adriano Martins: $93,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Albert Tumenov: $88,500 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Tyron Woodley: $80,000 ($70,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship) – UFC paid out despite fight being cancelled

Rose Namajunas: $52,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sergio Pettis: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Derrick Lewis: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Shawn Jordan: $36,000 ($26,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Chris Cariaso: $34,000 ($24,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Julianna Pena: $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Yair Rodriguez: $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jessica Eye: $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ruslan Magomedov: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sage Northcutt: $24,900 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,400 from Trevino for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Dan Hooker: $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alan Jouban: $19,500 ($17,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ali Bagautinov: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Islam Makhachev: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Angela Hill: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Viktor Pesta: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Francisco Trevino: $12,100 ($12,000 to show, fined $2,400 for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)