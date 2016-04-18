UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

Glover Teixeira made quick work of Rashad Evans in the main event of last Saturday’s UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans and walked away the top earner.
Here are the fighter payouts for the event, released by the Florida State Boxing Commission
Attendance: 11,273
Gate: $1,057,000
Glover Teixeira: $175,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Rashad Evans: $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Michael Chiesa: $121,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Cub Swanson: $103,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Rose Namajunas: $88,500 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)
John Dodson: $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)
Khabib Nurmagomedov: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Cezar Ferreira: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Manny Gamburyan: $48,000 ($43,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Raquel Pennington: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Santiago Ponzinibbio: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Beneil Dariush: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Court McGee: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Bethe Correia: $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)
Michael Graves: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)
Omari Akhmedov: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Tecia Torres: $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)
Hacran Dias: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)
Drew Dober: $15,000 (paid show purse despite match being canceled – amount paid estimated – official total not released)
Darrell Horcher: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)
Randy Brown: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)
Oluwale Bamgbose: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)