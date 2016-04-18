UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

Glover Teixeira made quick work of Rashad Evans in the main event of last Saturday’s UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans and walked away the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts for the event, released by the Florida State Boxing Commission

Attendance: 11,273

Gate: $1,057,000

Glover Teixeira: $175,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rashad Evans: $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Michael Chiesa: $121,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cub Swanson: $103,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rose Namajunas: $88,500 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

John Dodson: $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cezar Ferreira: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Manny Gamburyan: $48,000 ($43,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Raquel Pennington: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Beneil Dariush: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Court McGee: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Bethe Correia: $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Michael Graves: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Omari Akhmedov: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tecia Torres: $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Hacran Dias: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Drew Dober: $15,000 (paid show purse despite match being canceled – amount paid estimated – official total not released)

Darrell Horcher: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Randy Brown: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Oluwale Bamgbose: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)