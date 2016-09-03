UFC Fight Night: Arlovski vs Barnett Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

It was a very lucrative trip to Germany for Josh Barnett – he got back in the win column by tapping out Andrei Arlovski, and picked up two bonus checks (but Arlovski still out-earned him).

Before we go any further, we should note that most international fighter commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 11,763

Gate: $913,438

Andrei Arlovski: $315,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Josh Barnett: $290,000 ($180,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ryan Bader: $183,000 ($59,000 to show, $59,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alexander Gustafsson: $98,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rustam Khabilov: $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Peter Sobotta: $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jan Blachowicz: $38,500 ($36,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Nick Hein: $34,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ilir Latifi: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Taylor Lapilus: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ashlee Evans-Smith: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jessin Ayari: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Christian Colombo: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jack Hermansson: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Leandro Silva: $22,000 ($17,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Scott Askham: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Tae Hyun Bang: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Nicolas Dalby: $14,500 ($12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Leandro Issa: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jim Wallhead: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Veronica Macedo: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jarjis Danho: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)