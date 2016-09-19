UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

UFC vet Evan Dunham had a real slobberknocker with newcomer Rick Glenn at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson, and was the event’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Texas commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 5,624

Gate: $323,418

Evan Dunham: $139,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Michael Johnson: $120,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Chas Skelly: $97,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Derek Brunson: $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dustin Poirier: $75,000 ($60,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rick Glenn: $70,500 ($18,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Antonio Carlos Junior: $44,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Roan Carneiro: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Maximo Blanco: $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sam Sicilia: $30,000 ($20,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Islam Makhachev: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jose Alberto Quinonez: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Randy Brown: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Gabriel Benitez: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alejandro Perez: $23,500 ($21,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Uriah Hall: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Kenny Robertson: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Belal Muhammad: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Chris Wade: $21,500 ($19,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Augusto Montano: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Erick Montano: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Leonardo Augusto Guimarães: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joey Gomez: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Albert Morales: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)