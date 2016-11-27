UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

Native son Robert Whittaker broke that bank at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson, taking home two of the end-of-night bonuses for his performance.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 13,721

Gate: $2,200,000 Australian ($1,640,000 American)

Robert Whittaker: $169,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Derek Brunson: $103,000 ($43,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tyson Pedro: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Dan Kelly: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Chris Camozzi: $53,000 ($38,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Omari Akhmedov: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Kyle Noke: $36,000 ($26,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ben Nguyen: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jake Matthews: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dan Hooker: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Andrew Holbrook: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Damien Brown: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jason Knight: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Marlon Vera: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Volkanovksi: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Danielle Taylor: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jonathan Muenier: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jenel Lausa: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Khalil Rountree: $17,500 ($15,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jon Tuck: $17,000 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Richard Walsh: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Seo Hee Ham: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Geane Herrera: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ning Guangyou: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Yao Zhikui: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Yusuke Kasuya: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)