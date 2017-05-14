The Rig Roundtable: Best Memory Edition

After the Oilers were eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday, it made sense to ask this question:

Now that the season is officially over, what’s your favourite memory?

Alex Thomas

My favorite memory from this season, outside of my personal trip to Edmonton, was without doubt the David Desharnais overtime goal against the Sharks. That moment, for me at least, signified that Edmonton had truly arrived as a threat and that they might actually be capable of doing some damage in the postseason. The way they battled back with their lives on the line (people forget now, but they got crushed in game 4 and were down 3-1 in this game) was impressive. It truly made me believe.

The thrill of tying the game late and then winning it late in OT was something I’ll never forget. It’s been so damn long that, quite honestly, it all felt brand new to me. That night is engraved in my mind and I can’t wait for them to make more moments like that next season.

Preston Hodgkinson

This is such a difficult question to answer, as there were so many memorable moments in this season.

Instead of choosing an obvious one, I am going to go off the board here and say that Adam Larsson’s goal against the Arizona Coyotes on November 25th.

It was such a beautiful goal and it sticks out in my mind as one of the most seamless plays by the team’s defence this past season.

If you don’t remember the goal specifically, let me set it up a little better here:

The Oilers are up 1-0 on the Coyotes with two minutes left to play in the first. Oscar Klefbom picks up the puck on the far-side of the offensive blueline. He skates down to the half-boards and feathers a cross ice pass to an activating Adam Larsson, who perfectly executes the one-timer goal. Simply beautiful play.

If that wasn’t enough, check out 1:05 of this video to see it:



Sullivan Larson

I can’t narrow it down to just one, so I’ll briefly mention three that come to mind.

First of all, the night the Oilers clinched a playoff spot, which they accomplished by defeating the Kings on March 28th. Goosebumps. It was a surreal moment for myself, as I’m sure it was for most of the fan base. It took a couple of days for it to sink in for me.

Next, game one against the Sharks. More specifically, when the entire crowd at Rogers place sang the Canadian anthem. Another moment that gave me goosebumps and sent a chill down my spine (in a good way). I had never seen an atmosphere like that at an Oilers game before.

Of course, I can’t NOT mention game six in San Jose, when the Oilers beat the Sharks to advance to the second round. Even though it took place in enemy territory, it was still a crazy feeling. You guessed it, goosebumps yet again.

I have so many great memories from this season, those are just a few off the top of my head. It was by far my favourite season since I started following this team. Here’s hoping next year is even better.