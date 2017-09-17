UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

Luke Rockhold had a successful return to the cage last night, and left Pittsburgh the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Pennsylvania fight commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 7,005

Gate: $396,190.75

Luke Rockhold: $180,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Mike Perry: $122,500 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)