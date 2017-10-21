UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone got his bell rung by Darren Till in Poland earlier today, but at least he was fairly compensated for it – he was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 11,138

Gate: $677,000

Donald Cerrone: $175,000 ($155,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jan Blachowicz: $131,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

Darren Till: $106,500 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

Brian Kelleher: $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Damian Stasiak: $66,500 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Andre Fili: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Warlley Alves: $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcin Held: $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Josh Emmett: $34,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Felipe Arantes: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sam Alvey: $29,200 ($24,000 to show, $4,800 fine for missing weight, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ramazan Emeev: $27,300 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,800 from Alvey for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Oskar Piechota: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Aspen Ladd: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Devin Clark: $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Artem Lobov: $22,000 ($17,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Lina Lansberg: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jodie Esquibel: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jonathan Wilson: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Nasrat Haqparast: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Salem Touahri: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)