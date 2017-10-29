UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

The Dragon made an unsuccessful return to the cage last night in Sao Paulo, but at least he was the one of the top earners at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,265

Gate: N/A

Derek Brunson: $230,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Lyoto Machida: $220,000 ($200,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Demian Maia: $106,000 ($86,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Pedro Munhoz: $101,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

John Lineker: $96,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Francisco Trinaldo: $91,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jim Miller: $91,000 ($71,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Thiago Santos: $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: $84,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Colby Covington: $83,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Max Griffin: $64,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Antonio Carlos Junior: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Vicente Luque: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Hacran Dias: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marlon Vera: $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rob Font: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jared Gordon: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Deiveson Figueiredo: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcelo Golm: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jack Hermansson: $21,500 ($19,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Niko Price: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jack Marshman: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jarred Brooks: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Christian Colombo: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)