UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

Despite ending up on the losing end last night in Winnipeg, Robbie Lawler was still UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 8,862

Gate: $781,359

Robbie Lawler: $220,000 ($200,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Glover Teixeira: $170,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rafael dos Anjos: $128,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Nordine Taleb: $93,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jan Blachowicz: $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

John Makdessi: $80,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ricardo Lamas: $80,000 ($53,000 to show, $12,000 from Emmett for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alessio Di Chirico: $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Julian Marquez: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Josh Emmett: $70,500 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $12,000 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Misha Cirkunov: $65,000 ($60,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Darren Stewart: $62,500 ($10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jordan Mein: $60,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Chad Laprise: $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jared Cannonier: $57,000 ($52,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Erick Silva: $46,000 ($36,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Mike Perry: $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Abel Trujillo: $40,000 ($30,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tim Elliott: $28,000 (UFC paid out show money despite fight being cancelled)

Danny Roberts: $18,500 ($16,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Galore Bofando: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Oluwale Bamgbose: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)