UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Brunson 2 Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza made a triumphant return to the octagon in Charlotte last night, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Brunson 2.

Before we go any further, we should note that the North Carolina athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,249

Gate: $944,000

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza: $330,000 ($190,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Derek Brunson: $105,000 ($90,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Drew Dober: $103,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Mirsad Bektic: $97,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Frank Camacho: $65,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Bobby Green: $58,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Andre Fili: $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Katlyn Chookagian: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dennis Bermudez: $40,000 ($30,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Gregor Gillespie: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Randa Markos: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Erik Koch: $34,000 ($24,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Vinc Pichel: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Niko Price: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Godofredo Pepey: $28,000 ($18,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ji Yeon Kim: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Cory Sandhagen: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Juliana Lima: $22,000 ($17,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

George Sullivan: $22,000 ($17,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joaquim Silva: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Justine Kish: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Mara Romero Borella: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jordan Rinaldi: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Austin Arnett: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)