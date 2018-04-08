UFC 223 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The uncrowned king of the lightweights finally has his crown, and Khabib Nurmagomedov was also the top earner last night at UFC 223.

Before we go any further, we should note that the New York State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 18 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 17,026

Gate: $3,007,108

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Al Iaquinta: $280,000 ($250,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rose Namajunas: $240,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Pettis: $135,000 (UFC paid despite fight being cancelled)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $95,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joe Lauzon: $82,000 ($62,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zabit Magomedsharipov: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Gruetzemacher: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Bochniak: $68,000 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ashlee Evans-Smith: $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Evan Dunham: $55,000 ($40,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Renato Moicano: $50,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Chiesa: $48,000 (UFC paid despite fight being cancelled)

Paul Felder: $46,000 (UFC paid despite fight being cancelled)

Felice Herrig: $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Devin Clark: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Caceres: $42,000 (UFC paid despite fight being cancelled)

Ray Borg: $40,000 (UFC paid despite fight being cancelled)

Calvin Kattar: $19,500 ($16,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bec Rawlings: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Moreno: $16,000 (UFC paid despite fight being cancelled)

Mike Rodriguez: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)