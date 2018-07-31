Jared Cook says Jon Gruden uses 40+year old game film for players to study

News out of Raiders camp has been fairly sparse, and that’s exactly how new head coach Jon Gruden likes it.
Gruden has always been one to focus on the task at hand — improving his team, in hopes of making a title run — rather than distractions such as social media and off-the-field endeavors.
And apparently, Gruden has his players watching a ton of film — like, so much that some of it even dates back decades. Check out what tight end Jared Cook had to say about it.
Cook also provided an interesting take on how quarterback Derek Carr has been developing under Gruden, who is known for his ability to work with signal-callers.
As for his film study practice, it’s fair to question why Gruden would have his players watch film from decades ago. The game has changed so much since the turn of the century alone. The knock on Gruden is that his tactics, methodology and scheme are a bit dated, and this comment certainly doesn’t help put that criticism to rest.
