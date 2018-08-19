8/19/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

It took a while, but the New York Mets (53-69) have finally started to support their ace. Jacob deGrom tossed a complete game yesterday to earn his third consecutive win as the Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies (68-55) 3-1. The two teams have now split the first four games of this series, with the fifth game scheduled for tonight, but it will be played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania as the second annual Little League Classic. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:08 pm from BB&T Ballpark and will be televised nationally as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.
The Mets will send lefty Jason Vargas (2-8, 8.10 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas finally gave the Mets a quality start on Tuesday, allowing two runs in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, but received a no decision in a game the Mets went on to lose 6-3. The Phillies will counter with right hander Nick Pivetta (7-9, 4.37 ERA). Pivetta was also sharp in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, but was stuck with a no decision for his efforts. The Phillies ended up losing that game 2-1.
Local Coverage:
Television: ESPN
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- CF Austin Jackson
- RF Jose Bautista
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Jason Vargas
Pre-Game Notes:
- Vargas is 1-0 with a 4.02 ERA in four appearances (two starts) against the Phillies in his career.
- Pivetta is 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA in four career starts against the Mets, all of which came last season.
- Brandon Nimmo (hand) remains out of the Mets’ lineup. Austin Jackson will start in center field and bat sixth.
- Due to the inconvenience of having a game in Philadelphia played in Williamsport, Major League Baseball has granted each team a 26th player for today’s game. The Mets have recalled Dominic Smith from AAA Las Vegas to fill that role today.
- Former Met Asdrubal Cabrera is 7 for 16 (.438) with a double and a homer in his career against Vargas.
- Todd Frazier, Michael Conforto, and Phillies’ infielder Scott Kingery have all played in the Little League World Series. The trio is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch tonight.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ 11 game road trip. The Mets are 6-4 so far on the trip.
