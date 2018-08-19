Becky Lynch Turns On Charlotte Flair Following Women's Title Win At WWE 'SummerSlam'

Charlotte Flair is the new WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion after winning the Triple Threat Match versus Carmella and Becky Lunch at SummerSlam. The deck was stacked against Carmella, who was the champ going into the match.

But it was Becky Lynch that stole the show in this one, due to her actions after the bout. Becky took the Natural Selection from Charlotte and was pinned in the end. Not only did Becky take exception to that, she let her feelings be known when she assaulted Charlotte after the bell.

Becky took out her frustrations on the woman she called her best friend and tossed Charlotte across the ringside announce table. The fans roared its approval as Lynch battered Charlotte and left her for dead on the floor.

This was Charlotte’s seventh title win and the fact that it came at the expense of her fellow Horsewoman has laid the groundwork for this new feud, which has indeed started off with a bang.

The Brooklyn crowd may have cheered for Becky’s heel turn but only time will tell how she will be received on TV. Charlotte is indeed the new Women’s Champion but she likely also has her first challenger in Becky Lynch.