Roman Reigns Ends Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship Reign At WWE 'SummerSlam'

Roman Reigns has finally conquered The Conqueror. Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam on August 19. Roman scored the pin after delivering a spear to The Beast Incarnate.

Before the match could begin, Braun Strowman came down to the ring and announced that he would be cashing in his Money in the Bank breifcase against the winner. Strowman then stood at ringside as Reigns and Lesnar went to war.

The match began with high intensity and high drama, much like an MMA fight. Roman was on the offensive early on but Lesnar managed to gain control of the match. But it was what happened outside of the ring that made all the difference.

Brock sidestepped a spear attempt from Reigns and Roman went through the ropes, taking Strowman down. Brock then got out of the ring, beat Braun down with the briefcase, then delivered an F-5 to The Monster Among Men. Lesnar also took a steel chair to Braun, who was in no shape to cash-in at that point.

This brief interaction gave Roman enough time to gather his wits and deliver the winning spear. The Big Dog is now the top titleholder on Monday Night Raw, which means the Universal Championship is back on TV full-time.