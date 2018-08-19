Ronda Rousey Wins The Raw Women's Championship At WWE 'SummerSlam'

Ronda Rousey is the new WWE Raw women’s champion. Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam on August 19 to win the title and she did so in dominating fashion.

Rousey punished Bliss from the start of the match to the very end and Alexa did not stand a chance against the former UFC Bantamweight champion. Fans likely expected this match to be lopsided because of Ronda’s intensity and overall ability but perhaps no one predicted this kind of dominance.

Rousey has had heat with Bliss since Money in the Bank, when Alexa cashed in her newly won briefcase during Ronda’s match with Nia Jax. From that moment on, Bliss and Rousey have had issues. Those issues could only be solved in the middle of the ring.

Rousey’s win comes on the same night that Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat Match versus Carmella and Becky Lynch. Now that both of WWE’s top female Superstars are wearing championship gold, it appears as if a showdown is imminent.

There is no official word yet on a possible match between the two women at this time. But fans believe that Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are indeed destined to meet in the main event of WrestleMania 35.