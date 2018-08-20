Backstage News On Ronda Rousey's Match At WWE 'Survivor Series'

Fresh off winning the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday night, Ronda Rousey may be involved in a major match at another of WWE’s flagship shows.

SES Scoops is reporting via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a traditional elimination between the two Horsewomen factions is planned for the Survivor Series in November.

It’s a match that coul draw major interest, not only from the WWE Universe, but also from other media outlets.

The Survivor Series is one of WWE’s longest-running events. Originally made up of 5-on-5 elimination matches, several of the events have also featured 4-on-4 elimination matches, as this one would be.

Rousey’s group referred to themselves as the Four Horsewomen during their careers in the world of mixed martial arts. Rousey and Shayna Baszler, the former NXT Women’s champion, are now well known to the WWE Universe. But the other two members of the group — Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir — are under WWE contract and have been training at the WWE Performance Center.

I wanna thank my girls for always being in my corner during my fights and having my back like no one else did. And trust me when I say this, this is only the beginning. Come ride with us as we begin another chapter in our lives. #FourHorsewomen pic.twitter.com/CGrmK4LXxn — Ronda Rousey. (@ArmbarsForDays) August 20, 2018

On the other side will be the WWE’s version of the Four Horsewomen. Four ladies who met during their time in NXT, the group includes Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley. Of course, Lynch turning on Charlotte at SummerSlam will be a hurdle that group will have to get over in order for this match to take place.

Charlotte’s father, Ric Flair, was part of the original Four Horsemen which also consisted of Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, Tully Blanchard and J.J. Dillion during their time together in Jim Crockett Promotions and shortly thereafter, World Championship Wrestling.

Because of the interest in these eight women getting into the ring together and the history of the Four Horsemen group, arguably the best wrestling faction of all-time, this match can easily make history.

It could also foreshadow a potential WrestleMania 35 main event between Charlotte and Rousey.