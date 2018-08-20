Fighters of the Week

1. Renato Canuto: Now has won the lightweight and welterweight tournament for Kasai Pro, running through a who’s-who at Kasai Pro 3.

2. KANA: Liu Shibei is only eighteen years old and will be a champion one day, but that day wasn’t this day, as Kana still showed that she reigns supreme, flattening the youngster with a liver kick for a KO.

3. Darrion Caldwell: The Bellator bantamweight champion moved up to featherweight to test his mettle against Noad Lahat, and boy did he ever. Absolutely squashing Lahat in the first round and maybe dipping his toe in the water towards being a two-division champion?

4. Bryant Jennings: ESPN’s Saturday card was title-light, but action-heavy, and Jennings peeled himself off of the canvas in the fourth round to send Alexander Dimitrenko to the canvas three times and get the finish in the ninth-round. Heavyweight always needs title challengers, and while Jennings will probably never be champion, he’s always game for another title opportunity.

5. Ray Cooper III/Magomed Magomedkerimov/Abubakar Nurmagomedov/Joao Zeferino/Rick Story/Jake Shields/Bruno Santos/Abuspiyan Magomedov/Shamil Gamzatov/Louis Taylor/Gasan Umalatov: All picked up wins at PFL 6 in the crunch towards the playoffs.

6. Jesse Hart: Mike Gavronski is a tough SOB, but he had absolutely nothing for Hart, who retained his NABF Super Middleweight title in the co-main of Saturday’s ESPN card, and moved very close to a mandatory title shot.

7. Ricky Bandejas: Bahahaha, all of McGregor’s stupid-ass teammates try to be like him, and it’s wonderful when they fail horribly. James Gallagher’s preening ass was beat to holy hell by Bandejas, and the hype train was thankfully derailed.

8. Jeremiah Wells: Pitched a near-shutout over Jason Norwood to claim the vacant CES Welterweight championship.

9. Jon Calestine: That’s how you make a name for yourself, taking down Gianni Grippo by UD in a battle of NY.

10. Matt Leighton: Submitted Dante Leon in the main event of Friday’s Fight To Win Pro 84 from Chicago.

11. Andrew Cancio: Cancio took home a UD win over Dardan Zenunaj in the main event of Friday’s ESPN2 card.

12. Masaaki Noiri: The former K-1 champion finished Yang Hoadong in the co-main event of Krush 92.

13. Demond Nicholson: Live boxing returned to CBS Sports and Nicholson knocked out Isaac Rodrigues in the sixth-round. Super Middleweight can always use as much fresh talent as possible.

14. Jay Perrin: In a featured bout in our weekly Ecstasy of Gold, Perrin claimed the vacant Cage Titans bantamweight title.

15. Vagner Rocha: Although he wasn’t successful in the Kasai welterweight tournament, a 20-second wristlock submission over Marcin Held is damned impressive.