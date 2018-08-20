LOOK: Knicks fan tries to auction his fanhood on EBay

The Internet has given people the power to voice opinion, and change the world. The internet also gives us silly stories and actions to entertain us throughout the day. Here, we have an example of pure internet comedy.

In a listing from EBay, the popular E Commerce site, a Knicks fan looks to have had enough with his team going forward — and will auction his fanhood to the highest bidder. It’s quite ironic, because if this fan’s fanhood hits the open market — it can’t be that valuable if he’s selling it.

But, the fan currently has received a top bid of $1,998 dollars for his ‘love’ of the Knicks. That is quite a turn around for something that cannot be physically sold. He won’t have to pay any shipping as well!

It’s weird that this fan would pull the trigger on selling his fanhood now, considering how well the Knicks have shaped their roster for the coming years recently. That fanhood better come with some courtside tickets for that price…