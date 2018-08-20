Miami Hurricanes reveal new alternate football uniforms, cleats for 2018 season

The Miami Hurricanes have long sported attractive uniforms over the years, often rolling with a bright, flashy look — which has been known to mirror the play of athletes on the field or on the court.

And they’ll apparently have a fresh, new set for the 2018-19 season, which we recently found out.

The team shared some photos of an alternate set of uniforms that will be unveiled for the 2018-19 football season — made from plastic waste from the ocean, apparently.

The U, @parleyxxx and @adidasFballUS unveil alternate uniforms and cleats made of plastic waste from the ocean 🌊 pic.twitter.com/Og8Vu2DVwL — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) August 20, 2018

The uniforms are pretty snazzy, and the recycled material is certainly an added bonus.