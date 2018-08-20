Original WWE Plans For Bayley And Sasha Banks Angle Revealed

On the heels of the inaugural WWE Evolution pay-per-view, Bayley and Sasha Banks has been one of the most roller coaster angles on current WWE television. Along with seeds planted on Banks continuing to backstab Bayley, as seen at both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, there was constant bickering between the two for many episodes of Raw.

Fed up that Banks was constantly betraying her trust, Bayley snapped, and seemingly turned on Banks by viciously attacking her following a match. Interestingly, the crowd sided with Bayley, witnessing all the times that Banks double-crossed her.

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plans from WWE was for Bayley to turn heel, which would have been the first time she has filled this role in WWE. However, due to the crowd reaction favoring Bayley, WWE instead changed their plans.

Instead of a Bayley heel turn, the following week on Raw showed Kurt Angle forcing Bayley and Banks to go through counseling, which marked a return of the “Dr. Shelby” character who was instrumental during the Kane and Daniel Bryan tag team angle.

Despite Dr. Shelby being a crucial part of Team Hell No becoming popular, it just did not click during the Bayley and Sasha Banks angle, and was only done once. Angle gave the two female superstars an ultimatum, stating that one person would have to move to SmackDown Live if they did not get along.

Following a heartfelt apology from Banks to Bayley, stating that she has “always cared” and that despite hating to “talk about [her] feelings,” she loves that Bayley is a good person, the duo decided to reconcile.

Currently, Bayley and Sasha are feuding with the Riott Squad, trading victories with the Ruby Riott-led trio. Although a turn could still happen before Evolution, WWE is sticking with Bayley and Sasha being a cohesive unit again for now.