Real Madrid seeing huge attendance decline at Bernabéu Stadium with Cristiano Ronaldo gone

Cristiano Ronaldo may be high maintenance, but he’s also one of the greatest footballers in the world, and he can change the course of a match in a matter of seconds.

In that same breath, he also sells tickets — as fans flock to watch him dominate on the pitch. Juventus has already seen more fans packing Allianz Stadium.

But their gain has been Real Madrid’s loss. The team has seen a sharp decline in attendance at Bernabéu Stadium since CR7 departed, and the team’s most recent match featured its lowest attendance in nine years.

It’s not like another player of Ronaldo’s caliber is going to be walking through the door anytime soon, either.