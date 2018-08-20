Roman Reigns To Defend WWE Universal Title On 'Monday Night Raw'?

Roman Reigns finally did the impossible on August 19 when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. The Big Dog got the victory thanks to a momentary distraction, which led to the match winning spear.

Many fans are likely relieved at the outcome, as this win was three years in the making. Even Roman’s critics are surely happy that the Brock Lesnar drama appears to have finally ended and that the Universal title is back on full-time TV. But will Reigns defend his newly won title on Monday Night Raw?

Roman was interviewed on WWE’s YouTube channel and The Big Dog spoke about the possibility of walking into the August 20 Raw and putting his championship on the line.

“I wanna be what I said I was gonna be, a fighting champion. So who knows, maybe we’ll put this thing up for grabs tomorrow and you know, if it happens to be Braun Strowman coming out there, I’ll be ready for any test that pops up on me.”

Strowman’s presence was indeed felt at SummerSlam, as The Monster Among Men came down to the ring before Roman and Brock’s showdown. Strowman made it known that he intended to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on the winner of the match.

However Roman inadvertently took Braun down with a suicide dive through the ropes and then The Beast Incarnate decided to take Strowman out of the equation completely. Brock assaulted Braun, first with an F-5 and then with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Lesnar followed up with a steel chair for good measure, leaving Strowman for dead on the floor.

But when Brock got back in the ring, Roman was waiting for him. Reigns hit a spear and got the three-count. WWE had a new Universal champion and Lesnar presumably had his exit back to the world of the UFC.

WWE.com has yet to confirm a Universal title match for Monday Night Raw. Braun Strowman is still Mister Money in the Bank and it’s unknown when he will once again decide to cash in for the championship.