The Shield Reunites On WWE 'Monday Night Raw', Destroys Braun Strowman

Monday Night Raw‘s main event was one for the ages as newly crowned WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns defended his title against former champion Finn Balor. Reigns kicked off the program telling the Brooklyn crowd that he wanted to be a fighting champion and that’s exactly what he did.

But even though Roman beat Balor and retained his championship, the real drama came after the bell rang. Mister Money in the Bank Braun Strowman came down to the ring with his briefcase in hand. Braun made it known that he would challenge the winner of the match and he showed up to make good on his word.

UNBELIEVABLE! Just as @BraunStrowman tries to cash in the #MITB contract, The Shield reunites and powerbombs him into a table on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/5X0ORU3Nia — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2018

However before the bell could even ring to begin the match, the familiar Shield call letters echoed out in the Barclays Center. Suddenly, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose appeared clad in their familiar riot gear on the ramp and made their way down to the ring. The Shield was back in full force once again.

The crowd popped for the reunion but those cheers soon gave way to boos. The trio mauled The Monster Among Men and even though Strowman fought back, the numbers game was just too much for him. The Hounds of Justice were standing tall at the end of Monday Night Raw.