Watch: Russell Westbrook hilariously rejects 21 Savage, then stares him down

Thunder star Russell Westbrook is as competitive as it gets, and as such, he has had some great reactions on the court over the years.

Westbrook always leaves it all on the court, and he gives 110 percent — even during pickup games, apparently.

He was recently balling with rapper 21 Savage, and some others, in what appeared to be a pretty entertaining pickup game. Russ, at one point, swatted 21 Savage’s shot away — then stared him down to rub it in.

Russ with the block and stare down on 21 Savage 😂 (via @lainiefritz)pic.twitter.com/2vx1WLlYu8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 20, 2018

We’re willing to bet Westbrook posted a triple-double in the game, too, as long as he played enough minutes. He always seems to.