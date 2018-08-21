Cavalry Coming: Jose Altuve to return from the disabled list today

Fresh off of their 7-5 loss to the Mariners last night, the Astros are in desperate need for some help. Luckily for them, the reigning AL MVP is coming back, just in the nick of time.

Jose Altuve will be returning to action tonight for the first time since July 25. A right knee injury placed the 28 year old on the disabled. Before the injury, Altuve had a ridiculous .329/.392/.464 slash line with 134 hits and 29 doubles in 104 games.

While healing up, Jose Altuve made some history. In a rehab game in Triple-A, Altuve swatted his first minor league hit, a classic single to right field.

After 1,469 games as a professional, José Altuve finally picked up his first Triple-A hit!@Astros: We think this guy has potential. pic.twitter.com/VsqYk1cCu0 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 20, 2018

He even kept the ball!

The Astros are hoping the time away will not affect his mojo. Altuve is the latest player to return in a series against the Mariners this week; Robinson Cano recently came back from his 80-game suspension and hit a three-run blast to give the Mariners the late lead last night. The Mariners beat the Astros for the fifth consecutive game, resulting in the latter staying in a first-place tie with the Athletics in the AL West. In their last 10 games, the Astros are 2-8.

With so much on the line, one has to wonder how much of an impact Altuve will have on this team. As we reach the home stretch of this 2018 season, Altuve will be heavily relied on. While this won’t be the first time, it will be a big test for the true heart and soul of the Astros.