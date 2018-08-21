Former WWE Writer Comments On The Shield Reuniting On 'Raw'

WWE Monday Night Raw ended with a twist on August 20 when The Shield once again reunited in the middle of the ring. Roman Reigns was confronted by Mister Money in the Bank Braun Strowman, mere moments after The Big Dog had defeated Finn Balor.

Strowman was there to cash-in his contract and try to take the Universal Championship from Reigns but before the bell rang, the familiar Shield call letters rang out across the Barclays Center. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose came down the ramp, circled the ring, then slid in and pounced on Strowman.

Along with Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose swarmed Braun and gave him virtually no chance of fighting back. The Shield was together again and though the crowd seemed split in terms of their reaction, there is no doubt that the spot was very impactful indeed.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo happened to agree and posted his thoughts on Twitter.

Yeah, I've been critical of @WWE creative for a long time. Knowing the effort that @EdFerrara and I put in, compared to today–not even close. However–booking of Shield reunion tonight was best thing they've done in last 5 years. Now–FOLLOW IT UP, BOYS. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) August 21, 2018

Russo worked for WWE from 1992 to 1999. He became the company’s head writer in 1997 and was credited for leading WWE’s rise to prominence over WCW during the Monday Night Wars.

However, Russo is one of the more controversial figures in the industry today, as many fans remember the drama that surrounded him after he left WWE for WCW in 1999. Russo’s efforts to repackage Ted Turner’s company as edgier and sensationalistic ultimately did not work.

Many fans feel that it was Russo, along with Eric Bishcoff and poor senior management, that eventually led to WCW’s demise.

Russo began working with TNA Wrestling in 2002, where he once again attempted to recreate his own brand of mature pro wrestling programming and it did not work. Russo left TNA in 2004 but later returned in 2006 and spent the next six years working as a creative writer and later as the head writer.

Vince Russo has yet to return to WWE or any other pro wrestling company on a full-time basis since his time with TNA came to an end.