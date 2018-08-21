Last-Minute Changes Reportedly Caused Title Switch At WWE 'SummerSlam'

Charlotte Flair became a seven-time women’s champion when she defeated Carmella and Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam. Flair won the SmackDown Women’s Championship, thus taking her place atop the blue brand’s women’s division.

But one major consequence of Charlotte’s title win was the surprising heel turn from Becky Lynch. Lynch took out her frustrations against her supposed best friend after the match was over, leaving Charlotte in a heap at ringside. However it seems that angle was not originally supposed to happen.

According to PW Mania, Charlotte’s win was not planned as SummerSlam weekend began. Lynch’s post-match attack was apparently also not planned, as WWE reportedly booked the angle just hours before SummerSlam went live. The company wants to keep Becky in the underdog role and evidently she will keep fighting to get the SmackDown Women’s Championship around her waist.

Many fans likely believe this move should have happened a long time ago. Becky has not run heel since her days in NXT and really she hasn’t needed to. She consistently gets positive reactions from the live crowds when she’s in the ring or on the mic.

Fans have supported her for quite some time and it appeared that she would never make the change. But the longer she was overshadowed by Charlotte, the more her stress began to build.

Fans could see her frustration and knew that something had to give eventually. Either Lynch would win the title at SummerSlam or she would need to do something drastic in order to improve her situation.

The only problem is, fans may not buy her as a heel. Lynch was cheered by the Brooklyn crowd when she turned on Charlotte. The same crowd cheered her on again two days later on SmackDown Live when she cut arguably one of the best promos of her WWE career.

No official rematch involving Becky Lynch has been announced by WWE yet. However Charlotte will get her championship rematch on the August 28 edition of SmackDown Live. Fans should not be surprised if the newly heeled Becky Lynch shows up to spoil the party.