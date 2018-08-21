Look: LeBron James holds offseason workout with Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard

In the weeks that have followed LeBron James’ decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, he has been active on social media posting his various workouts this offseason.

The latest photo to surface via social media of him was of him after a recent workout at UCLA with All-Star forwards Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard along with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Cedi Osman. (h/t Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints)

This will immediately start the rumor mill around the possibility that Leonard and Durant could make the leap to Los Angeles next offseason when both become free agents. It is no secret that both James and Durant spoke this summer to some capacity that could be reasonably guessed that the topic of joining up down the line came up.

Meanwhile, the decision to workout with Leonard will only spark more rumors that his interest in playing with the Lakers is still high. There have been various reports over the last few weeks since he was traded to the Toronto Raptors that he still has some significant interest in playing for the Lakers or L.A. Clippers next offseason.

This may simply be a summer workout between these players, it does nothing but further fuel speculation about the future of both Durant and Leonard with their respective teams. It also makes it a more prominent discussion given that the Lakers are expected to have significant salary cap space to be active in free agency once again next July. If anything, it just shows the bond and respect that these players have for each other.