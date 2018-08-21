MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 21/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Peter Yan (9-1) vs Jin Soo Son (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15th

Thiago Santos (18-6) vs Jimi Manuwa (17-4) – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos – Sept 22nd

Gray Maynard (13-6-1) vs Nik Lentz (28-9-2) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th

Artem Lobov (13-14-1) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (18-4) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th

Brian Kelleher (19-9) vs Domingo Pilarte (8-1) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Lando Vannata (9-3-1) vs Matt Frevola (6-1) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Luis Pena (3-0) vs Mike Trizano (7-0) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th

Cynthia Calvillo (6-1) vs Poliano Botelho (7-1) – UFC Fight Night 140 – Nov 17th

Bellator

Phil Davis (19-4) vs Vadim Nemkov (9-2) – Bellator TBA – Nov 15th

ONE Championship

Strawweight Championship: Yoshitaka Naito (13-1) vs Joshua Pacio (15-2) – ONE Championship 50 – Sept 22nd