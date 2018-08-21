MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 21/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Peter Yan (9-1) vs Jin Soo Son (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oleinik – Sept 15th
Thiago Santos (18-6) vs Jimi Manuwa (17-4) – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos – Sept 22nd
Gray Maynard (13-6-1) vs Nik Lentz (28-9-2) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th
Artem Lobov (13-14-1) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (18-4) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th
Brian Kelleher (19-9) vs Domingo Pilarte (8-1) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd
Lando Vannata (9-3-1) vs Matt Frevola (6-1) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd
Luis Pena (3-0) vs Mike Trizano (7-0) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th
Cynthia Calvillo (6-1) vs Poliano Botelho (7-1) – UFC Fight Night 140 – Nov 17th
Bellator
Phil Davis (19-4) vs Vadim Nemkov (9-2) – Bellator TBA – Nov 15th
ONE Championship
Strawweight Championship: Yoshitaka Naito (13-1) vs Joshua Pacio (15-2) – ONE Championship 50 – Sept 22nd
