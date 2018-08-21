The Daily Target 8/21/18

Last Night: Chicago White Sox 8, Twins 5 – The Twins got to see the debut of Stephen Gonsalves (or as Bert Blyleven called him: Steven Segalves) and it didn’t go well. The Twins have struggled against Lucas Giolito every time they play him, and today, despite an entirely new roster, was no different. On the other hand, the Twins’ dinger brigade continued, with Max Kepler and Jake Cave dropping bombs last night.

MLB Trade Rumors: Twins Injury Notes: LoMo, Ervin – Of intererst is that Logan Morrison seems to have been physically ailing all season. Don’t be surprised if he bounces back next year, wherever he lands.