Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

B1G Basketball & Beyond 2018-2019: Schedule Release Edition — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football & Beyond 2018-2019: Illinois — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football: Well-Positioned — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CONCAFCAF League

Quarterfinal: 1st Leg, Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

CD Fas vs. Árabe Unido — YouTube, 10 p.m.

Golf

Quest for the Card — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 21: FedExCup — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Thomas Bjorn-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 1999 Ryder Cup: Day 2 at The Country Club in Brookline — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — MLB Network/STO/NESN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports North/WGN, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland — Fox Sports Southwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN2, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at New York Mets — NBC Sports Bay Area/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN/Fox Sports Midwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Miami — YES/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Glory Road: Battle of the Big 3 — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers — FS1, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Cleveland Browns — HBO, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

The Turkish SuperLig Hour — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Bundesliga Club Profiles: Werder Bremen, Hertha Berlin, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, VfL Wolfsburg — FS2, 7 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

Bundesliga Club Profiles: FSV Mainz, SC Freiburg, Stuttgart, Eintracht Frankfurt — FS2, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga Club Profiles: Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund — FS2, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga Season Ticket: Season Preview — FS2, 9:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation (The Final Days) — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Summer Showcase: Memory Serves — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Real Sports Wtih Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Qualifying: Day 1 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Qualifying: Day 1 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Playoffs: 1st Leg

Borisov Arena, Barysaw, Belarus

BATE vs. PSV Eindhoven — Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

SL Benfica vs. PAOK — TNT, 3 p.m.

Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Crvena zvezda vs. FC Salzburg — B/R Live/Univision Deportes app, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, 2 p.m.

B/R Football Postmatch — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.