UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos

Sept 22, 2018

Ginásio do Ibirapuera

São Paulo, Brazil

UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,621 – best fight card in over a year – very deep

UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,800-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night card ranking 5,900

Main Card

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Jimi Manuwa (17-3, #10 ranked light heavyweight) vs Thiago Santos (18-6, #9 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Ketlen Vieira (10-0, #8 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Tonya Evinger (19-6, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (22-7, #6 ranked light heavyweight) vs Sam Alvey (33-10, 1 NC, #11 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Neil Magny (21-7, #16 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Oliveira (18-4-1, 2 NC, #12 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Antonio Carlos Junior (11-2, 1 NC, #16 ranked middleweight) vs Elias Theodorou (16-2, #19 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Francisco Trinaldo (22-6, #11 ranked lightweight) vs Evan Dunham (18-7-1, #23 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Luis Henrique (10-4, 1 NC, #23 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ryan Spann (10-5)

Bantamweights

Renan Barao (36-6, 1 NC, #14 ranked bantamweight) vs Andre Ewell (13-4)

Welterweights:

Sergio Moraes (22-12, #29 ranked welterweight) vs Ben Saunders (14-0, #40 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Thales Leites (22-2, #23 ranked middleweight) vs Hector Lombard (34-9-1, 2 NC, #31 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (19-5, #28 ranked welterweight) vs Belal Muhammad (14-2, #42 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Livinha Souza (11-1) vs Alex Chambers (5-4, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

