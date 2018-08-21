Your Daily Cartoon: Daniel Murphy, Matt Adams next up on Nats fire sale

The Orioles had a fire sale not too long ago, and it appears as if their beltway bros across the way grew fond of that same idea.

And sure, there was a time when the Nationals were legitimate contenders — hell, they were a strike-three call away from a possible National League Championship Series — and maybe even World Series berth in 2012.

But that window has closed on the Nats, who appear likely to miss the playoffs this season. It’s now time for them to be sellers, with Bryce Harper on the way out, among others. Veteran sluggers Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams were moved on Tuesday, and that pretty much confirmed the fire sale was officially underway.

We expect the fire sale to continue into next season, and beyond.

