Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Aug 22/18

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Ryan Bader 384.5 2 2 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal 150.5 3 3 Cheick Kongo 137.5 4 4 Chael Sonnen 113.5 5 5 Matt Mitrione 110.5 6 7 Javy Ayala 71.5 7 8 Fedor Emelianenko 70 8 12 Tyrell Fortune 66 9 20 Wanderlei Silva 62.5 10 10 Roy Nelson 58.5 11 11 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson 48 12 13 Frank Mir 38 13 NR Valentin Moldavsky 34.5 14 16 Ernest James 22.5 15 17 Sergei Kharitonov 10

Check back next Wednesday for our light heavyweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound