Blues announce theme nights, fans complain for some reason

Who could’ve guessed that something as simple as theme nights at a hockey game would be taken so negatively? Such was the case with the St. Louis Blues, who recently announced their upcoming theme nights for the 2018-19 season. Fans took to social media to mock and ridicule some of the nights, bashing what should be some optional fun.

The full list of theme nights, seen here, includes Soccer Night, Pride Night, Star Wars Night, WWE Night and several others. By buying a theme night ticket, you’ll receive a special item (t-shirt, hat, etc) and potentially see some fun festivities during the game.

Where’s the harm in any of that? There’s actually some really nice promotional items and some new themes the team hasn’t tackled yet.

Some fans had an objection against some of the themes, particularly Pride Night and WWE Night. The backlash against Pride Night around sports is always disappointing. The WWE hate was more funny than anything, as it’s just so silly. Some were worried fans would “woo” too much during the game, imitating Rick Flair. I envy the person’s life that is so put together that a fan saying “woo” at a game is one of their biggest concerns. Considering one WWE star is from St. Louis (Randy Orton) and the area is full of wrestling fans, the idea fits pretty well.

Other fans bashed the team for not “focusing on the game” during these theme nights. Who knew that special t-shirts and off-ice activities had a negative impact on the team’s play on the ice? If only the Blues knew that the key to winning the Cup was through the elimination of all off-ice entertainment. The more you know.

Theme nights are supposed to be lighthearted and fun. Taking them too seriously in either direction is a recipe for a bad time. Maybe, just maybe, fans can just stay home if they see a theme night they don’t like. If only it was that simple.