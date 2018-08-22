Chris Jericho Ending His WWE Loyalty To Compete For Impact Wrestling?

Chris Jericho is one of the most popular pro wrestling stars working in the business today. Jericho continues to perform at a high level despite being 47 years old and despite no longer working full-time for WWE.

The former WWE champion is not only a top pro wrestler and a rock & roll frontman, he’s also the hottest free agent in the industry. No one seems to be pulling Jericho’s strings and he doesn’t have to answer to anyone. Y2J is his own man. Now he may be considering a move to another company besides WWE.

Jericho has always remained constant in his view that he would not work for another pro wrestling promotion in the United States. Jericho held true to that on his visits to New Japan Pro Wrestling, as both of his matches for that company thus far have taken place in Japan.

But according to The Wrestling Observer, Jericho’s loyalty to Vince McMahon may perhaps be in question. Chris recently appeared on James Ellsworth’s podcast, where he talked about the possibility of doing business with another wrestling company in the U.S.

Y2J said he’s open to working for other American companies if the situation is right. He also said that even though he is loyal to Vince McMahon, he’s also very aware that the market is much different than it used to be. But could one of those companies be Impact Wrestling?

Cageside Seats recently reported that Chris Jericho has worked closely with Impact Wrestling for his Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager cruise in October. That, along with his connection to Impact executives Don Callis and Scott D’Amore, may become the foundation for Chris’s future stint in Impact.

Chris Jericho has yet to announce any official deal with Impact Wrestling. He is the current IWGP Intercontinental champion but has yet to defend the title in New Japan. Jericho’s last match was against Tetsuya Naito on June 9, where Y2J won the IWGP IC title.