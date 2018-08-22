Cris Cyborg vs Amanda Nunes Set For UFC 232

A much bandied-about UFC superfight is finally going to take place. UFC Women’s Featherweight Queen Cris Cyborg will face current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 at the close of this year. It will be for Cyborg’s 145-pound strap. ESPN was first to report the fight.

The two champs had trouble agreeing on a date for the tilt, with Cyborg wanting it to go down in the fall, while Nunes wanted to wait until later in the year to heal a foot injury. Nunes apparently won this battle.

Cyborg last defended her title this past March, TKOing Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 232. Her only defeat in 22 professional MMA fights was her debut match 13 years ago. Nunes beat Raquel Pennington in May, and has a 16-4 pro record.

UFC 232 takes place on December 29th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.