New Number One Contender For WWE Championship Set For 'Super Show-Down'

Tuesday night on SmackDown Live, The Miz stated that following his win over Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam, he was never facing him in the ring again.

He was wrong.

Not only will The Miz team with his wife, Maryse, to battle Bryan and his wife, Brie Bella, at Hell in a Cell next month, but the two will also square off again in October.

In what could be the biggest match the two have ever taken part in, Bryan and The Miz will square off when the WWE goes to Australia for the upcoming Super Show-Down event.

But this won’t be an ordinary singles match. This match will include the stipulation that the winner will become the No.1 contender to the WWE Championship.

Those are huge stakes as both men can easily make a claim to be the top guy on the brand.

The Miz was able to defeat Bryan at SummerSlam with the help of his wife and what appeared to be a pair of brass knuckles. Dejected after the loss, Bryan stated that he didn’t come back to be just a run-of-the-mill Superstar.

Now he has a chance to completely change his current path.

Bryan is easily one of the most beloved Superstars in WWE. But the company has been reluctant to give him a top-level push, likely due to his reluctance to sign a new deal.

However, the booking of this match could suggest something has changed in regards to his contract.

WWE Super Show-Down, which will take place on the WWE Network on October 6, is shaping up to be one of the best cards of the year.

In addition to Bryan vs. The Miz, John Cena will team up with Bobby Lashley to face Kevin Owens and Elias and The Undertaker will return to the ring to battle Triple H.

The Shield is also being advertised to compete in a 6-man tag team match.