Report: Kawhi Leonard will retain 'open mind' about staying in Toronto

Will Kawhi Leonard stay in Toronto?

In the aftermath of the Kawhi Leonard saga, the future of the former Finals MVP now resides north of the border in Toronto. At first glance, Leonard’s time in Toronto is looked at as short-lived. To add, most rumors have pointed Leonard to Los Angeles in 2019. These same rumors have labeled the Lakers as the favorite — with the Clippers lagging behind.

But, could Kawhi shock the world like Paul George did? Based off what Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express News told Chris Mannix on his podcast, as transcribed by Dan Feldman of NBC— it might be possible.

“Based off of me talking to people within his circle, they’re going to go into this thing with an open mind and give this thing every last opportunity to work. And at the end of the day, if that’s the case, then it would be great if he stays. Obviously, I think part of his mind, yes, let’s keep real: I think he still feels like L.A. might be the destination. At the same time, he plans to go into this thing with an open mind, giving it every single shot in the world to make it work.”

In the current culture of the NBA, we should be expecting anything. Ironically, today is the one-year anniversary of Kyrie Irving‘s trade to the Boston Celtics.

Just eliminating the possibility of Kawhi Leonard re-signing would be foolish — considering he has not played a game in Toronto yet. The Raptors have a legitimate chance to win the East with Leonard, LeBron heading west, and a culture change. If they made the Finals, would Leonard want to ditch that? It’s tough to tell, but that is hard to pass up.