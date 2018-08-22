The Daily Target 8/22/18

Last Night: Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 2 – The Twins and White Sox were delayed by 50 minutes, because these two teams are never allowed to play on time. Michael Kopech’s debut was cut short because of the delay, but the Sox still didn’t make it easy on the Twins. It took until the 9th when Minnesota broke through, with RBI singles from Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco.

Pioneer Press – Jose Berrios outlasts White Sox rookie Michael Kopech in 5-2 Twins win – Well, this is one way to put it. Kopech left soon after a rain delay, and the Twins were still tied when Berrios left. But you know, facts.

Roster Rundown: The Twins moved Michael Pineda up to Rochester. He sound like he will be ready for the playoff run. ( 😦 ) They also signed some guy named Austin Adams, who is too old to be a prospect, but has still never reached the majors. He’ll probably putch for the Twins, if I’m honest with myself.